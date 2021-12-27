Samantha shines in a bikini as her vacation pics go viral!

Samantha is holidaying in Goa with her best friend and designer Shilpa Reddy and others. The stunner has shared a super hot picture of herself in a bikini and looks her happiest best. She captioned the photo saying, '#goayoubeauty." On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has wrapped up the first schedule of the upcoming film Yashoda.

Directed by Hari and Harish, the film also features actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan in pivotal roles. Yashoda is being made in Telugu-Tamil and the makers are planning to release the film in Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi also simultaneously.Besides, Sam also has Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and has signed her first foreign film, Arrangements of Love. Sam has wrapped up the shoot for Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekhar.

