Samantha wishes Kangana Ranaut on 35th birthday calls her ‘powerhouse of talent’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu wished Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut on her birthday as the actress turned 35 today. Sharing a story on Instagram, Samantha wrote “Wishing the powerhouse of talent, the actress who raises the bar with each of her performances, the ever gorgeous Kangana Ranaut a very happy birthday.”

Kangana also shared a series of pictures with her sister, Rangoli on her birthday and captioned the post, “Today on the occasion of my birthday day. Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishno Devi ji with her and my parents blessings looking forward to this year. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."

We have often seen Kangana and Samantha cheering each other on social media, Kangana even called Samantha “epitome of woman empowerment". The actress also commented on Samantha and Chaitanya's divorce and called him 'brat' also blamed him for the divorce. '

After the couple divorced Kangana came in support of Samantha saying “Whenever divorce happens fault is always of the man. I may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman, their nature and dynamics. Primitively scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer.”

“Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends. Yes, out of a hundred, yes, one woman can be wrong but that’s the ratio. Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman. Divorce culture is growing like never before”, Kangana had added.