Samara Weaving returns in 'Ready or Not' sequel

Washington DC [US], October 14 : Fans of the 2019 horror-comedy 'Ready or Not' have reason to celebrate, as a sequel has officially been announced, with Samara Weaving returning to reprise her role as the unlucky bride, Grace.

The original movie, which gained a strong following for its mix of humour, horror, and social commentary, is ready to take fans on another wild ride.

Samara Weaving, best known for her roles in Netflix's The Babysitter and Scream (2022), has become a favourite in the horror genre, and her return to 'Ready or Not' has sparked excitement among fans.

The film's production company, Radio Silence, will also be back, along with Searchlight Pictures, which will distribute the movie.

The first film, released in 2019, introduced audiences to a deadly game of Hide and Seek played by a bride and her new in-laws, who have a sinister tradition.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the film became a surprise box office hit, earning $28 million on a modest $6 million budget. It was praised for its fresh take on the horror genre and its clever social commentary.

Though details about the sequel's plot are still under wraps, fans can expect a return of the same gripping suspense and dark humour that made the first movie a hit. The original writers, Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy are also on board to pen the sequel.

Producers Tripp Vinson, Bradley J. Fischer, William Sherak, and James Vanderbilt are set to return, with Villella and Tara Farney serving as executive producers. Searchlight executives Cornelia Burleigh and Richard Ruiz will oversee production, reporting to DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas.

