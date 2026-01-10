Sameera Reddy with little kids & husband opts for a strictly 'No TV, No Phone' vacation

Mumbai, Jan 10 Actress Sameera Reddy has offered a refreshing glimpse into her family time as she shared pictures from a quiet vacation with her husband Akshai Varde and their two children.

The actress embraced a mindful start to 2026, and revealed that the family chose to disconnect completely, opting for a 'no phone, no TV, no distractions' break surrounded by nature and serenity.

In the photos shared by Sameera, the mommy of two is seen smiling alongside her husband against the lush green backdrop of the Chorla Ghats on the Goa-Karnataka border.

In another set of photos shared by the actress, the family can be seen relaxing by a serene water body, soaking in fresh air and picturesque views.

In one picture, their young son can be seen exploring nature with binoculars, while another click captures their daughter proudly holding a freshly made clay pot.

Sharing the moments on social media, Sameera described the getaway as a recharge for the new year, and captioned it as, “Just family and fresh air Recharge 2026. No phones, no tv , no distractions.”

On the professional front, Sameera Reddy, who was a popular face in Hindi cinema in the early 2000s, is known for films such as 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya', 'Musafir', 'Race', 'Taxi No. 9211' and others. She also worked extensively in South Indian cinema, including Tamil and Telugu films.

On the personal front, the actress married entrepreneur Akshai Varde in 2014 and the couple are parents to a son and a daughter.

Over the years, Sameera has consciously stepped away from the entertainment industry to focus on motherhood but was active on her social media.

The actress later relocated to Goa from Mumbai, where she has spoken openly about embracing a slower, healthier lifestyle, through her fun and informative social media posts.

Now that the actress’ children are pretty much grown up, she has spring back into action on her career front.

Sameera is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror-thriller ‘Chimni', where she plays in the role of Kali.

