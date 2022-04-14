Samer Singh Dawar opens up about music video 'Tujhe Dhunde Meri Jaan'

Mumbai, April 14 Actor Samer Singh Dawar recently shot for a music video titled 'Tujhe Dhunde Meri Jaan', alongside actress Srishti Jain.

Talking about how he came on board, the actor says that he was always interested in music videos.

"Last year, I was there at the screening of one of my dear friend's music videos and watching that I shared my own feelings to a couple of my friends. I always dreamt of doing a music video because it's a summarised form of a film."

"Also, I have such an imaginative mind that I kept on dreaming whenever I used to listen to certain songs. I shared this with my friends and the next thing I knew is that it happened and I just heard two lines of this song and that very moment this song just clicked for me. I am a firm believer that in today's generation we make songs that are more based on music as compared to songs in the past. We remember those old songs because they are so soulful," he says.

He adds: "'Tujhe Dhunde Meri Jaan' had that similar feel and taste and I wanted to be part of this. Everyone who joined in became close friends with me. This song was thought of being shot in Europe and they were asking for visas. They liked my suggestion to shoot in London as London is poetic, romantic and has scenic beauty. London is the place where my journey had begun. So, my journey was poetic and London came as a blessing."

Talking about shooting with Srishti, the actor says: "Shooting with Srishti was an amazing experience. She is so warm and charming, on and off-screen. I knew her before too and also met a couple of times to rehearse and understand the song and to understand the story.

"Srishti did not just come in with her experiences, she is far more experienced, compared to me as she has done a couple of projects as a lead in terms of daily soaps in India. I never felt like a newcomer. In fact, they welcomed me so well."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor