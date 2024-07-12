Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y Lee arrives to attend Anant-Radhika's lavish wedding ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 : Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y Lee arrived in Mumbai last night for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

He was spotted at the airport.

#WATCH | CORRECTION: Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee* arrived in Mumbai last night for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Global sensations Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian who arrived in Mumbai last evening were graciously welcomed with a luxurious reception at the iconic Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, setting the stage for their immersion into the wedding festivities.

'Calm Down' sensation Rema arrived at Mumbai airport for the much-awaited wedding.

The wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

The opulent affair promises to be a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition on an unparalleled scale. The wedding decor theme is 'An Ode to Varanasi,' paying homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts, and Banarasi cuisine.

Mukesh Ambani, paying homage to his late father Dhirubhai Ambani, has ensured his presence is felt at the wedding.

A portrait of the visionary industrialist has been prominently displayed at the venue, a touching gesture amidst the grandeur of the celebrations.

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has drawn an array of luminaries from across the globe.

