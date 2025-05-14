Samuel L. Jackson, Eva Green and Maria Pedraza team up for ‘Just Play Dead'

Los Angeles, May 14 Hollywood actors Samuel L. Jackson, Eva Green and Maria Pedraza are joining the forces for the upcoming thriller 'Just Play Dead'. The film is directed by Gary Fleder, who is known for 'Homefront', 'Runaway Jury', 'Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead' and written by Dan Gordon.

Highland Film Group are handling international sales rights and launching the film in Cannes, reports 'Variety'.

In 'Just Play Dead', when wealthy criminal mastermind Jack Wolfe (Jackson) is cornered by the Feds, he plans to fake his own death and claim the $30 million life insurance payout with his “grieving” wife Nora (Green), while framing her surfer lover Chad for his murder. But Nora is cooking up a scheme of her own: kill Jack for real, frame Chad and keep the fortune for herself. As lies unravel, Nora and Jack scramble to outsmart one another, leaving one burning question: who will come out on top in this twisted game of life and death?

As per 'Variety', the film is a European co-production spearheaded by Head Gear Films’ Phil Hunt, who produces alongside Gemstone Films’ Valentin Dimitrov, Sagiv Diamant, Moshe Diamant and Gaby Whyte Hart, who also serves as the casting director.

'Just Play Dead' is executive produced by Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier for Highland Film Group.

“I’ve always been drawn to stories that defy categorization, that live somewhere between genres and challenge audiences to stay on their toes”, said Fleder. “With ‘Just Play Dead’, written by the immensely talented Dan Gordon, and starring Samuel L. Jackson and Eva Green, I have the chance to return to that same rich, unpredictable territory. This film is provocative, sexy, and original, a perfect mix of clever storytelling and thrilling twists".

Highland Film Group is co-financing the film and handling international rights, with CAA Media Finance overseeing domestic rights. Production is set to begin this fall in the Canary Islands.

Highland Film Group CEO Fraser said, “Working with such incredible talents as Samuel L. Jackson and Eva Green is truly an honor. Eva Green will deliver a captivating performance as the cunning and seductive wife to Samuel L. Jackson’s powerful kingpin in this intoxicating thriller”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor