San Francisco drag icon Heklina passes away at 54

Washington [US], April 4 : Drag icon, Stefan Grygelko, 54, popularly known as Heklina, was found dead on Monday in London.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, Heklina was discovered by her fellow drag performer Joshua Grannell, Peaches Christ on Monday morning. The pair had been touring with their stage production 'Mommie Queerest,' a parody of the 1981 cult feature 'Mommie Dearest,' which was slated for a two-week run at the Soho Theatre. No official cause of death has been released.

Taking to Twitter, Peaches Christ announced the sad news and shared a note which reads, "I am shocked and horrified to bring this news to you. I am living in a real-life nightmare so forgive me if I don't have all the answers just now. This morning, in London, England I went to collect my dear friend Heklina, who is costarring with me in a Mommie Queerest show here and found her dead. I do not know the cause of death yet. I know this is shocking news and I am beyond stunned, but I wanted to let folks know what has happened. Heklina is not just my best friend, but a beloved icon of our community. I am a mess. Given this crisis, please do not try to contact me as I am utterly heartbroken, stunned, and focusing on what needs to get done next. I shall be in touch."

The Soho Theatre also confirmed Heklina's death in a statement: "Our thoughts are with Peaches, Mommie Queerest company, Heklina's family, friends + their wider community," as per variety.

The performer was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and relocated to San Francisco after spending time in Iceland. Heklina was named after the volcano Hekla.

Heklina became a fixture of the San Francisco drag community in 1996 hosting the popular weekly series now known as "Mother," which has hosted figures such as Lady Gaga and Charro, reported Variety.

