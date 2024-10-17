Sana Amin Sheikh opens up about her Gujarati roots

Mumbai, Oct 17 Sana Amin Sheikh, an actress and radio personality opened up about her first Gujarati role in ‘United States of Gujarat’ and shared her experience.

The storyline of ‘United State of Gujarat’ is the journey of Yamuna, who separated from her family after marriage. Later, her daughter returns to India to reunite with her family.

Sana is playing the role of Yamuna's daughter (Kay) in the show. Talking about the same she shared, “It's very important for me that people see me in different characters. This is the first time I'm playing a Gujarati character, and I wanted to do full justice to it by learning the language properly.”

Furthermore, she mentioned about her deep roots in Gujarat, “While I’m not Gujarati myself, I do have deep Gujarati roots. My great-grandfather, Master Ashraf Khan, was a significant figure in Gujarati theatre. For an actor, it's a privilege to explore shows/plays or movies.”

She shared the moment with one of the families, who connected with her, and mentioned, “Recently I was surprised when a Gujarati family came up to me to say how much they enjoy watching the United State of Gujarat. The love and support I received from Gujarat has been amazing. I was really looking forward to connect with the audience through this role."

On the work front, Sana Amin Sheikh made her debut in the film industry with ‘Kya mast hai life’ by playing the role of Ritu Shah. There are various shows in which she played different roles including, Gustakh Dil, Bhootu Season 1, Jeet Jayenge Hum, Million Dollar Girl, Perfect Pati, and many more. She made her Bollywood debut with Singham as Anjali Bhosle. Also, she played supporting roles in Table No. 21, Bamfaad, and Island City.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor