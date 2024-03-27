Sana Javed Shares Special Message for Husband Shoaib Malik Post Her Birthday Celebrations

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik recently married Pakistani actress Sana Javed after divorcing Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. This marks his third marriage. Sana Javed celebrated her 31st birthday on March 25 and has now shared glimpses of her birthday celebration on her official Instagram account, including a special note for her husband.

She posted a video of birthday celebration arranged by husband Shoaib Malik and wrote, "Just the two of us 🌹Thank you for the lovely birthday husband♥️"In video both of them were seen enjoying their own time and later Shoaib feed cake to Sana. Sana was seen wearing Murron dress while Shoaib was seen black shirt.

Shoaib Malik, the Pakistani cricket star, has tied the knot with renowned Pakistani actress Sana Javed on January 20, 2024. Shoaib was married to Sania Mirza. They welcomed their first child, Izhaan, in 2018.