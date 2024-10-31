Sana Makbul Reacts Furiously to Paparazzi's Inappropriate Comments at Arjun Bijlani's Diwali Bash (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss OTT winner Sana Makbul, renowned for her calm demeanor, became furious with the paparazzies over inappropriate comment during Arjun Bijlani's diwali bash. The video of Sana Makbul reacting to their comment has gone viral on social media.

In video Sana is seen wearing purple color color-coordinated dress with straight hair look. While clicking photos of her one photographer commented that 'Maze Nahi Aarahe, Idhar Dekho'. In response to which another photographer said,' Isko Maze Chaiye'. Sana instantly reacted to papas comment by saying, 'How bad this is so cheap. Aise Nahi Bolna Chaiye'. Netizens also supported Sana and Slammed media person for not respecting girl.

Sana, a former contestant on the reality television show "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11," gained recognition for her role as Dr. Aliya Sanyal in the series "Vish." She made her film debut in 2014 with the Telugu movie "Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya."

Earlier this year, Sana emerged as the winner of "Bigg Boss OTT" season 3, where she showcased her assertive personality and strategic gameplay, earning the prestigious trophy along with a cash prize of ₹25 lakh.Following her recent public appearances, social media users have raised concerns about the treatment of female public figures. One user questioned the respect shown by media personnel toward a girl, while another described the paparazzi as unprofessional.