'Sanak' allowed Vidyut Jammwal to raise the bar for action

Mumbai, March 25 Bollywood action star Vidyut Jammwal, who is known for his work in 'Commando: A One Man Army', 'Khuda Haafiz' and 'Sanak', considers his duty to bring out something unique with regards to action every time he appears on the screen, and his film 'Sanak' allowed him to push the envelope.

Elaborating on the same, he said: "Within the action genre, I love to try out everything that I have always been inspired by as the action hero of the country who represents the genre. It is my duty to showcase something unique for the action lovers, and with Sanak I was happy to raise the bar."

The action-thriller 'Sanak', where Vidyut has worked under the direction of Kanishk Varma, is set to have its World Television Premiere.

Talking about his experience of working with Vidyut, director Kanishk Varma said that he is a very easy person to work with and praised him for his martial art skills.

Kanishk said, "It was a wonderful experience to work on 'Sanak'. Vidyut is really easy to work with especially for action films, owing to the fact that he is such a brilliant martial artist. I am humbled with the kind of work the entire team put in. But the one person who positively surprised me was Neha Dhupia."

"While I have always admired Neha's work, this film turned me into her fan. Rukmini, Chandan were an absolute pleasure to work with. Always grateful to Vipul Sir for having unwavering faith in me. This sure was a dream team, and I am looking forward to collaborating with them again", he concluded.

'Sanak' will have its World Television Premiere on Zee Cinema on March 27 at 12 p.m.

