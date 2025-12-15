Sanaya Irani pens note for husband Mohit Sehgal: To the man I choose, every single day

Mumbai, Dec 15 Popular television actress Sanaya Irani shared a heartfelt message for her actor-husband Mohit Sehgal as he turned 40, calling the milestone a celebration of love, companionship and shared journeys.

Taking to Instagram, Sanaya said that the birthday wish came a little late but was filled with emotions that will last a lifetime. She also spoke about an 11-day trip planned at the last minute, describing it as a fun and memorable experience that marked the special occasion in their own unique way.

Sharing a string of images from their getaway, Sanaya wrote: “11 days late but a lifetime of love ahead. 11 days of such a fun trip planned at the very last minute. But like they say better late than never.”

“Happy 40th Birthday to the man I choose, every single day. Here’s to this beautiful milestone, to growing older together, and to chasing sunsets, new places, and endless adventures around the world hand in hand. I love you.”

Sanaya made her acting debut with the Hindi film Fanaa in 2006 and television debut with Left Right Left in 2007. She is best known for her portrayal of Gunjan Bhushan Shergill in Miley Jab Hum Tum, Khushi Gupta Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Parvati Chauhan Ranawat in Rangrasiya.

In 2015, she participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and emerged as the first runner up. She later participated in Nach Baliye in 2017 with her husband Mohit Sehgal and finished as second runner ups.

The actress met Mohit on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum and they eventually began dating. They announced their relationship on 19 November 2010, the last day of the series shoot. In 2015, the couple got engaged. They tied the knot in 2016.

Meanwhile, Mohit is known for his work in Miley Jab Hum Tum, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Parichay — Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka, Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan, Qubool Hai,Tumhari Paakhi, Sarojini, Love Ka Hai Intezaar and Naagin to name a few.

