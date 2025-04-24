Sanchita Ugale: Working in television was my childhood dream

Mumbai, April 24 Television Actress Sanchita Ugale, who was seen in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer “Chhaava” as Tarabai and in the show “Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi,” said that working on television was a childhood dream for her.

Talking about starring as a heroine in a TV show was her childhood dream, she said, "To be very honest working on television was my childhood dream. I used to watch shows and imagined that someday I will be a heroine in a show. Luckily I'm playing one. I feel dreams do come true, if we work hard, have patience and stay dedicated."

The actress took a trip down memory lane and recalled her journey in the world of showbiz.

"I started my acting career in 2023, two years back working as an on-off continuity artist. I got to play an important role of Tarabai in Vicky Kaushal starred bollywood movie Chhaava. And with the blessings of God, I'm thrilled to live my dreams as currently I'm enjoying playing Sukoon, the face of the TV show Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi."

However, she expressed gratitude for her current blessings and acknowledges past experiences of rejection and heartbreak, like being replaced in a lead role in "Deewani".

She said: "I'm grateful for the efforts I'm putting in, and for all the love and blessings that I receive from my family, friends and my dear audience. With the lucky time I'm enjoying now, I also have my experience of rejection and failure in the past.”

Calling it a “learning phase,” Sanchita said: “Trust me, I earlier also shot for shows that were never released. I was selected to play lead roles and later they never turned out. I was earlier selected to play lead in a show, Deewani, I signed the agreement and was about to start my shoots but was replaced in final proceedings.”

The actress added: “I was left heart broken, I cried a lot during then. So I understood we should keep patience, believe in God and keep going."

Sanchita gained recognition for her roles in popular shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya. She has also been part of Manoj Bajpayee’s Silence 2 and Crime Aaj Kal featuring Vikrant Massey.

