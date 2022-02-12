Sandeep Kumaar: Being an actor is not easy at all

Mumbai, Feb 12 Actor Sandeep Kumaar, who is currently seen as an antagonist in TV shows 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe' and 'Thapki Pyar Ki 2', feels acting as a career needs plenty of good luck.

He says: "Since there are so many people who are trying to become successful actors, there is a lot of challenge and competition. In fact, even if you are talented, it requires plenty of luck and hard work to get to a level where you can make a living out of acting. Consequently, you may want to be an actor as a hobby or part-time, yet being dependent on the money from acting can be a risky place to be in since only some actors will actually make a good living out of their profession."

The actor adds that showbiz is a place mostly for strong individuals.

He adds: "In general, being an actor is not easy at all and since you will have to deal with all the pressure and negativity that comes along with being successful, you need to develop a pretty solid mindset since you will lose yourself otherwise. In fact, many people break under the pressure in the long run and you should really make sure that you are a strong individual before you pursue acting."

Sandeep has earlier also featured in shows like 'Bahu Begum', 'Manmohini' and movies like 'Racket' and 'Jabariya Jodi'.

