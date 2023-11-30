Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up about Rashmika Mandanna' viral scene

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film, "Animal," featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, is set to hit the big screens on December 1. The team has been actively promoting the action-thriller in various cities, with the film generating significant attention online.

The gripping trailer and powerful songs have resonated with the audience, but it's Rashmika Mandanna's intense dialogue delivery that has become a viral sensation on social media. In a scene where she portrays Ranbir Kapoor's wife, her dialogue, delivered with clenched teeth in anger, has sparked a flurry of memes and online discussions. Some users even expressed difficulty in understanding the dialogue.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga addressed the viral scene in an interview with India Today, acknowledging that Rashmika was intentionally portraying a specific emotion in that scene. He defended the decision to include it in the trailer, stating, "She was supposed to speak in a particular way because it’s a very emotional scene. I knew there would be a certain reaction to it." Vanga believes that retaining the scene in the trailer has only amplified interest, and he reassured that it would make more sense within the context of the complete movie.

"Animal" explores Ranbir Kapoor's character, revealing the impact of a violent upbringing during his youth, leading to a fiercely protective and obsessive nature regarding his father's love. The film, with a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes, has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification.

Notably, "Animal" is set to be released in five languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is poised for a clash with another highly anticipated release, "Sam Bahadur," featuring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

As the countdown to the December 1 release begins, audiences are eager to witness the culmination of the intense emotions and gripping narrative promised by "Animal."