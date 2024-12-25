Sandhya Theatre tragedy: Dil Raju says "whole film industry" will meet CM Revanth Reddy, "CM has given tomorrow's appointment"

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 25 : Film producer and Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation, Dil Raju, announced that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has scheduled an appointment for tomorrow (Thursday). He assured that he would act as a bridge between the Telangana Film Development Corporation and the government.

While addressing the media about the Sandhya Theatre tragedy, Dil Raju stated, "The CM (Revanth Reddy) has scheduled tomorrow's appointment, and the entire film industry will meet him... I will act as a bridge between the Telangana Film Development Corporation and the government... Everyone available in Hyderabad will attend."

Earlier, Dil Raju shared that Sri Tej, the victim of the Sandhya Theatre tragedy and the son of Revathi, who lost her life in the incident, is responding well to treatment and was taken off the ventilator two days ago.

Dil Raju visited KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, to meet Sri Tej's family. Speaking to ANI, he revealed that he had previously met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to discuss providing support to Sri Tej's family, ensuring that both the film industry and government would offer all necessary assistance.

"He (the child injured in the Sandhya Theatre incident during the premiere of Pushpa 2) is responding and recovering... He was taken off the ventilator two days ago," said Dil Raju.

On Tuesday, actor Allu Arjun was questioned by Hyderabad police in connection with the tragic incident during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 on December 4.

Meanwhile, the boy injured in the Sandhya Theatre incident during the premiere of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, Telangana, showed signs of recovery after 20 days, according to his father. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Bhaskar, the father of the injured child, expressed gratitude for the support they are receiving. "The child responded after 20 days. He is responding today. Allu Arjun and the Telangana government are supporting us," he said.

On December 4, when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor. Chaos ensued when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car, leading to the tragic death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child.

Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs50,000 bond.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor