Sandip Soparrkar to launch his NFTs soon

Maestro will be taking this year on a high note, as he is all set to make his mark in the NFT world. Sharing the news on Instagram Mr. Soparrkar said, “I am honoured to announce my collaboration with DIMO NFT Studio, a next-generation NFT launchpad.

My own NFT project will be coming out soon with some key utilities, revolutionizing performing arts in the Web 3.0 space.

“ Many Bollywood stars have been trained under Mr. Soparrkar, and he is recognized worldwide for his incredible & remarkable art. In 2004, The Queen of England & The Prince of Wales wrote personal letters of appreciation to him for promoting Ballroom & Latin American dance culture in India. He has been honoured with 3 National Excellence Awards and 1 National Achievement Award by the Government of India, and many more such awards are in his name.All his unique NFTs will be exclusively available on the XDSEA NFT Market place. XDSea is the first (non-fungible token) NFT Market place onto the XRC Chain; it’s a game-changer as Xinfin has the lowest gas fees in the market. XDSea is also the largest peer-to-peer decentralized marketplace for buying and selling NFTs built on the XDC Network.

XDSea’s Co-founder, Mr. Bhavesh Thakkar, said, “Understanding the worldwide recognition of Mr. Soparrkar, his NFTs will have notable popularity over time, and we are looking forward to this smashing launch. On our marketplace.”As the digital and physical world continue to converge, NFT Projects seem to be playing a key role in enabling much of the innovation in this space. NFTs are changing the panorama of the blockchain world. DIMO Studio is a unique venture in the world of blockchain technology and aims to help brands or creators worldwide enter the NFT market as smoothly as possible.It’s to be noted that Whitelisted community members will have early access to the collection as well as a discount on these unique NFTs of Mr.Soparrkar.