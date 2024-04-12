Sania Mirza Stuns in Pastel Suit As She Celebrates Eid al-Fitr in Hyderabad

Sania Mirza, renowned both on and off the tennis court, showcased her signature style once more off the court during Eid 2024 festivities. Opting for a stunning pastel floral suit adorned with artistic motifs, she exuded elegance and charm. The breezy raw silk attire, a creation from the esteemed Pakistani designer Nomi Ansari's collection, struck a harmonious balance between comfort and festive allure. Enhancing her ensemble with sizable polki jhumkas, Mirza added a touch of traditional festivity to her ensemble. Noteworthy is Mirza's affinity for Rolex watches, which she proudly flaunted alongside her impeccable Eid attire.

Adorning her wrist, Sania Mirza sported a chic arm stack featuring the iconic Rolex Datejust 36 Oyster watch, valued at approximately Rs 11.23 Lakhs. Complementing this timepiece were two exquisite gold Cartier bangles: the Juste Un Clou and Love bracelets, worn in seamless harmony. Her makeup was flawlessly executed, boasting a fresh look accentuated by a striking deep red lip color. Adding a traditional touch, Mirza adorned her bun with a floral gajra, further enhancing her elegant ensemble. Indeed, with her impeccable style and grace, Mirza epitomized Eid celebrations in the most stylish manner imaginable.

Sania Mirza celebrated Eid 2024 in the company of her sister, Anam, and their family. While Sania opted for a demure and elegant pastel ensemble, Anam made a vibrant statement in a bold pink suit, adding a captivating contrast to the festive gathering. Accompanying them was Anam's stylish daughter, Dua, who echoed her mother's choice by twinning in pink, radiating festive charm alongside her family members.