Sanjana Sanghi strikes a pose in floral dress: 'Summer fresh work days are here'

Mumbai, April 14 Actress Sanjana Sanghi on Sunday shared a string of pictures in a short floral dress, saying ‘summer fresh work days are here’.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjana, who was last seen in Pankaj Tripathi-starrer thriller film 'Kadak Singh’, looked beautiful in a blue floral short dress with long sleeves. She rounded off the look with transparent heels.

For her makeup, Sanjana opted for a natural look, with blushed cheeks, peach lips, and thick brows. She kept her long tresses open.

The post is captioned: “Summer fresh work days are here”, followed by a flower and sun emoji.

On the professional front, Sanjana is known for her work in movies like 'Dil Bechara', 'Rashtra Kavach Om', and 'Dhak Dhak'.

