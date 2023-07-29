Sanjay Dutt aces traditional look on birthday, greets fans, paps

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : Actor Sanjay Dutt turned 64 on Saturday. His birthday has been marked with much fanfare across the nation.

A lot of his admirers gathered outside his residence to catch a glimpse of the actor on his special day. Sanjay came outside his building to meet and greet his fans who were stationed outside his residence.

In the papped images and clips, Sanjay is seen waving at the shutterbugs and fans.

He looked dapper in a white kurta set. He also sported a red tikka on his forehead, exuding 'Vaastav' vibes.

Fans loved his traditional birthday look.

"He is oozing Vaastav vibes," a social user commented.

"Sanju Baba is looking dashing," another one wrote.

On his birthday, Sanjay announced that he has joined the cast of 'Double iSmart', a sequel to Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh’s 2019 hit iSmart Shankar. The film went on floors recently in Mumbai.

Sharing his excitement of working in the movie, Sanjay tweeted, “It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz. Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024 @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects."

He also shared a poster featuring his look from the film.

Sporting a funky hairdo and a beard, Sanjay looks stylish in a suit. He sports earrings, rings, an expensive watch, and a tattoo on his face and fingers. The poster shows him lighting a cigar as guns point at him.

The makers of Leo also unveiled Sanjay's look from the film. They unveiled a glimpse video and introduced him as Antony Das. The video shows the powerful world of Antony Das, where he is the ruler and everyone follows him.

Sharing the glimpse video on Twitter, director Lokesh Kanagaraj wished Sanjay Dutt on his birthday and wrote, "Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you."

The film is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

