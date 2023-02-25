Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi to join the cast of Welcome 3

In a major development, Akshay Kumar's Welcome 3 is all set to go on floors soon. For the unversed, released in 2007, Welcome was one of the biggest laugh riots of that year. Besides him, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat and Katrina Kaif. Later, in 2015, Welcome Back, the sequel, saw Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal reprise their roles, along with Shruti Haasan, John Abraham, Shiney Ahuja, Dimple Kapadia and Naseeruddin Shah joining the star cast.

The upcoming part, which was earlier titled Welcome To The Jungle, will be called Welcome 3. If a report by Times Of India is something to go by, then the forthcoming Firoz Nadiadwala-produced movie will have Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi leading from the front along with Akshay Kumar. The report further added that the film is expected to start rolling either during the last leg of Hera Pheri 3 or as soon as it hits the theatres. Meanwhile, the director of Welcome 3 is yet to be finalised.