Sanjay Dutt, Ram Pothineni's 'Double iSmart' to release on Independence Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : The makers of the Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Double iSmart' have finally announced the release date of the much-anticipated film.

The film is all set to hit theatres on August 15.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also features Kavya Thapar, Bani J, Getup Srinu, and Ali in pivotal roles.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the teaser for the film.

In the teaser, Ram Pothineni reprises his role as the titular character, once again finding himself embroiled in trouble.

The teaser provides glimpses of Ram's character indulging in his trademark antics, including flirting with girls and dancing, before confronting Sanjay Dutt's formidable character, Big Bull, marking the Bollywood actor's debut in Telugu cinema. The teaser sets the stage for an intense showdown between Ram and Sanjay, with a gripping fight sequence near a Shiva linga.

'Double iSmart', which is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster 'iSmart Shankar,' is produced by Charmme Kaur and Puri Jagannadh, with Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli handling cinematography duties.

Renowned music composer Mani Sharma returns to create the film's score.

The film is set to be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The original film, 'iSmart Shankar,' enjoyed immense success at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews for its portrayal of the titular character and controversial scenes.

While Nabha Natesh's character met a tragic end in the first installment, the fate of Nidhhi Agerwal's character remains undisclosed, leaving fans curious about the sequel's storyline.

