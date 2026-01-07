Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt reflects on how an unconventional woman scares our society

Mumbai, Jan 7 Actor Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter Trishala Dutt, who works as a psychotherapist in the United States, shared a post on social media, reflecting on how a woman who refuses to live by society norms is seen as a huge threat.

Trishala pointed out that a female who does not wish to get married or have kids bothers a majority of society, as their decision to live freely challenges the unhappy yet familiar formula for a fulfilling life.

Her note on Insta Stories read, "Do you know why so many people are bothered when some say we don't really want a marriage, kids, or a mortgage? Because our freedom challenges their unhappy, unfulfilled formula."

She added that while there is no universal script for happiness or purpose, when someone chooses a different path, they are immediately labeled as loose, selfish, and wrong.

Explaining why the society reacts in such a way, Trishala said, "And not because they are, but because some of us out here are proving there are other ways to live well and live peacefully."

She reiterated that the purpose of one's life is not to seek approval but to do what makes sense to us, even if it is at the cost of others' understanding.

"We're not here to audition for approval from others. We're here to build lives that make sense to US, even when they confuse others," added Trishala.

She also mentioned that nothing unsettles a south asian culture more than choosing your own direction.

"I said what I said," Trishala concluded the post saying.

It must be noted that Trishala herself has chosen not to enter matrimony and is leading an independent life in the U.S.

Recently, Trishala shared another cryptic post where she talked about emotional manipulation. While she has not directed her posts to anyone, the users believe that these posts might be directed towards her father.

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's daughter from his marriage to the late Richa Sharma, who unfortunately passed away in 1996 after suffering from a brain tumour.

Later on, he married actress Maanayata Dutt in 2008, and in 2010, the couple welcomed twins - a son named Shahraan and a daughter named Iqra.

