Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata and kids move to Dubai

Sanjay Dutt has opened up about why his kids have moved to Dubai along with his wife Maanayata Dutt.Talking about why his family chose to settle down in Dubai in 2020, Sanjay told Times of India, “They could have absolutely been here, but I see that they love it there. They like their school and their activities. My wife’s business has settled there," and added, "Sending them there wasn’t a planned move. It just happened on its own. Maanayata was doing her own business in Dubai, it clicked and she went, and the kids went with her.”



On being asked if he doesn't miss them during his time in Mumbai, Sanjay said, “I came around that when I saw them happy there. My daughter is learning to play the piano, she’s also a good sprinter and is into gymnastics. My son plays for a junior professional football team. Their happiness is above everything else for me.”On the work front, Sanjay Dutt stunned everyone with his deadly villain avatar in 'KGF Chapter 2' which has garnered immense love from the audience. Sanjay has some exciting projects coming up like 'Shamshera', 'Ghudchadi', and 'Prithiviraj'. Apart from that, the Sadak actor also launched yet another production house to focus on action content.