Sanjay Kapoor goes on a ‘boys trip’ to Sri Lanka with Chunky Panday

Mumbai, Aug 8 Actors Sanjay Kapoor and Chunky Panday went on a boys trip to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Sanjay took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself posing with his gang of boys including Chunky. In the image, Sanjay looks dapper in a printed shirt paired with blue denims, sunglasses and white sneakers.

Chunky chose to keep it casual as he chose to wear a nude hued T-Shirt paired with rusty bermuda shorts and slippers.

It was in 1995, when Sanjay, father of Shanaya Kapoor, made his debut with the film “Prem” opposite newcomer Tabu. He was then seen in the 1995 film “Raja” alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene.

The actor then went on to star in films such as “Auzaar”, “Mohabbat”, “Sirf Tum”, “Chhupa Rustam: A musical thriller”, “Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe”, “Qayamat: City Under Threat”, “Julie”, “Luck

The actor was last seen in “Murder Mubarak”, a mystery thriller inspired by the novel “Club You To Death” by Anuja Chauhan. It also features Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Tara Alisha Berry.

Talking about Chunky, who is the father of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, he made his debut in 1987 with “Aag Hi Aag”. He was then seen in films such as “Paap Ki Duniya”, “Tezaab”, “Khatron Ke Khiladi”, “Ghar Ka Chiraag”, “Nakabandi, Zahreelay” , “Rupaye Dus Karod”, “Vishwatma”, “Lootere”, “Parda hai Parda” and “Aankhen”. His last outing on the screen was in the web-show “Pop Kaun?”

