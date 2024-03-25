Sanjay Mishra takes part in 'Herbal Holi' celebration in Bhubaneswar, requests all to avoid chemical colours

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 25 : Actor Sanjay Mishra on Sunday participated in the 'Herbal Holi' celebration in Bhubaneswar.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra emphasised on celebrating Holi in an eco-friendly way.

"Herbal Holi is a good thing, it is an organic future. We should avoid chemicals while playing Holi. So, it is a good practice in that direction," Mishra said.

Swapna Pati, the founder of Swapna Pati Foundation, opened up about the importance of organising the Herbal Holi event.

She said, "This is a different and special kind of Holi celebration. We have been doing it for the past 12 years. This is the 13th edition that we are doing in Bhubaneswar. The motto of this event is to spread awareness to not play Holi with chemical colours. We should celebrate it with haldi, chandan, multani mitti and beetroot in a herbal and natural way. So, our skin will not get damaged and water waste in summer will be avoided..."

Holi, the festival of colours, is a celebration of liveliness, joy and, of course, familial ties and close bonds. It marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season.

On the day of Holi, people come together and smear dry and wet colours on each other. Many especially children celebrate the festival by playing with water-filled balloons and water guns. As with any other festival, people also treat each other to special Holi delicacies like gujiya.

