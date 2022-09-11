Sanjay Mishra talks about his upcoming film 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge'

Mumbai, Sep 11 Acclaimed actor Sanjay Mishra delved into details of his upcoming movie 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge'.

Written and directed by Nikhil Raj, the comedy-drama is all about women related issues and how the women in villages are forced for open defecation.

The actor known for movies like 'Satya', 'Ankhon Dekhi' and others, told about the film: "I found the concept of the movie very interesting and it's told with a lot of heart. The film is a story of relationships in a family. How men break away from their conditioning is written with care and compassion. I am looking forward to shooting this movie.

Along with him the movie stars 'Gunday' actor Karan Aanand and M. Monal Gajjar. Karan also said that working with Sanjay is a great experience and he praises him for his acting skills.

"For me, sharing screen space with Sanjay Mishra is a huge honour. He is an actor who is so sure of his craft that to be in the same frame as him, you need to step up and put in your A-game. I am so excited to start shooting for the movie."

Talking about the movie and her character, lead actress M. Monal said: "I feel so happy and overwhelmed to be able to play such an interesting character in this film. What makes it even more special is that I get to share the screen space with the one and only Sanjay Mishra."

Giving more insight about the idea behind the film and how it is relevant today, director Nikhil said: "I have attempted to put together in a story all those characters that I have had a personal experience with in my life. I believe that women are the pillars of strength for our society however even in the 21st century a village or a city woman still faces a very common problem of bladder pressure outside their house."

"I have tried to touch the subject through real characters and relationships but in a mildly humorous way. I hope my audience will comprehend the undertone of emotion."

'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge' is produced by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri of Fun Entertainment , co-produced by Purajit Productions, written and directed by Nikhil Raj and the shooting will start on October 15 in Lucknow.

