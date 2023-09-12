Sanya Malhotra Clinches "Most Stylish Game Changer" Award at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023

'Jawan' actress Sanya Malhotra won the prestigious "Most Stylish Game Changer" title at the highly regarded Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023, hosted in the dynamic city of Mumbai, in a night filled with glitz, glamour, and star power. In Mumbai's Lower Parel, at the ST. Regis, the gala event was held.

Sanya Malhotra was most recently seen in Jawan, which has received humongous love and admiration from all the Shah Rukh Khan fans for its exceptional action. Malhotra will next feature in the biopic Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw, and the Hindi remake of The Great Indian Kitchen.

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, known for celebrating excellence, continue to be a platform that recognizes outstanding achievements in various domains. This year's edition, in partnership with Amazon, a global powerhouse synonymous with top brands, an extensive selection, and hassle-free returns, elevated the excitement surrounding the event.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards continue to be a coveted platform that celebrates excellence. In its 2023 edition, the event proved to be an unforgettable experience, with an illustrious gathering celebrating exceptional accomplishments.