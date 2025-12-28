Sanya Malhotra Ends 2025 on a High With Surprise Ankh Performance at Suniddhi Chauhan's Concert

As 2025 draws to a close, some moments arrive unannounced and yet leave the strongest impression. One such moment unfolded in Delhi when powerhouse performer Sanya Malhotra made a surprise appearance at Sunidhi Chauhan’s concert, instantly turning an already high energy night into an unforgettable one.

The audience, gathered to witness Sunidhi Chauhan’s powerhouse live set, but was caught off guard when Sanya Malhotra walked onto the stage. What followed was a spontaneous eruption of cheers as the actor-performer launched into Ankh, bringing her signature confidence, precision, and expressive energy to the live format. The performance was electric, blurring the lines between concert and cinematic spectacle. The impact of Ankh extends well beyond the stage. The music video has crossed an impressive 145 million views, cementing the song’s place as one of the year’s most widely celebrated performance tracks.

The synergy between Sunidhi Chauhan’s commanding vocals and Sanya Malhotra’s performance presence elevated the concert into a shared live experience. It was not just a surprise appearance, but a seamless extension of the evening’s musical narrative. As the year winds down, the performance also reflected Sanya Malhotra’s upward trajectory. After winning multiple awards in 2025 for her acclaimed role in Mrs, she now looks ahead to an action-comedy film, signalling yet another shift in genre and scale. With each project and performance, her range continues to expand, and if this surprise appearance was any indication, Sanya Malhotra’s momentum is only moving forward.