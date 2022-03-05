Sanya Malhotra set to star in upcoming Netflix dramedy 'Kathal'

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra is all set to star in Netflix's new film titled 'Kathal' alongside Anant Joshi. The project went on floors earlier this week.

The 'Love Hostel' star took to Instagram to share a video to announce the upcoming project. In the clip, Sanya gives a peek into her character as a police officer.

The plot of this female-centric dramedy will revolve around a local politician whose prized jackfruits (Kathals) go missing and a young police officer, Mahima, played by Sanya Malhotra, is adamant to solve this bizarre case to prove herself.

'Kathal' is the directorial debut of Yashowardhan Mishra, who has also written the film along with the veteran, award-winning writer Ashok Mishra.

The movie has been produced by Guneet Monga, Ekta Kapoor, Achin Jain, Shobha Kapoor. Serving as co-producers are Nachiket Pantvaidya and Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh.

Speaking about this new film, Guneet, CEO Sikhya Entertainment, said, "The writers and imagineers behind Kathal roped us into its magical world from day one (& page one) and we can't wait for it to come to life for everyone to enjoy! Kathal, like the fruit itself, will leave you with a sweet feeling that we'll cherish in the coming times and we are so excited for everyone to see Sanya in a completely new avatar in this unconventional story"

Adding to this, Ruchikaa, Executive Vice President at Balaji Telefilms stated that 'Kathal' is a "quirky tale set in heartland India and toplined by the talented Sanya Malhotra. Debutant director-writer Yashowardhan's take on this 'bizarre' true story is full of humour and introspection."

The film will also mark Sanya's return to Netflix after her performances in past films like 'Ludo', 'Pagglait' and 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'.

( With inputs from ANI )

