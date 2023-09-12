Sanya Malhotra shares BTS moments from sets of ‘Jawan’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 : Actor Sanya Malhotra on Tuesday took to her social media and dropped a string of behind-the-scene moments from the sets of her recently released action thriller film ‘Jawan’.

Taking to Instagram, Sanya dropped the post which she captioned, “Jawan main ta da tan tan.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxFQsNvLcqD/?img_index=5

In one of the videos, the ‘Dangal’ actor could be seen practicing for some action sequences with her trainers.

She also dropped a group picture in which she can be seen posing with her ‘Jawan’ co-actors and the director of the film Atlee.

Also she shared a clip of the monitor where she could be seen shooting for a fight sequence.

Soon after Sanya shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Power girls!!!,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Thissss girlll is on fireeee”

Helmed by Atlee ‘Jawan’ stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Sharing her experience working with King Khan, Sanya told ANI, "It was my childhood dream to work with Shah Rukh Sir and it finally got fulfilled. I feel lucky that I got the opportunity to work with him and learn so much from him. He is not only a good actor but also a great human being. He is an extremely humble person."

She added, "I used to observe him so much on the sets. I used to look at the way he conducts himself and trust me he left me in awe every time. I now understand why people love him so much."

In the film, Sanya played the role of Dr Eeram. She is one of the women from Jawan's much-talked-about girl group.

She recently visited Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre and watched 'Jawan' along with the audience.

The film hit the theatres on September 7 and since then it has taken the box office by storm.

The film has breached the Rs 500 crore mark in worldwide figures in all formats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor