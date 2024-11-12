Saqib on playing antagonist in 'Citadel': KD’s journey is blend of wit, grit and vulnerability

Mumbai, Nov 12 Actor Saqib Saleem has opened up about playing the antagonist in the Varun Dhawan-starrer series “Citadel: Honey Bunny.”

This is the first time Saqib has played a negative role on the big screen. In the show, he portrays KD, a terrifying antagonist. Talking about the response he has received for his performance, Saqib said he feels amazing to get such “overwhelming appreciation.”

The actor shared, “The appreciation that’s come my way for portraying KD has been overwhelming. I played an antagonist for the first time. While playing the role, my aim was to capture the essence of the character. Whether it’s his need to be considered worthy by his father or his sheer loyalty toward his family, KD’s journey is a blend of wit, grit, and vulnerability.”

He added, “It’s been amazing to hear that fans are connecting with the character and the palpable threat that KD brought to the story. I’m thankful for the support and excited for viewers to delve deeper into KD’s world and the surprises ahead.”

The director duo Raj & DK showered praise on Saqib, calling him “committed and passionate.” They shared, “It was a delight to tap into the potential of Saqib and carve out a new facet for him. He was very committed, passionate, and leaves a mark in every scene he’s in.”

The storyline of the show revolves around Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as they change their identities and embark on an exciting, globe-trotting adventure. The cast also includes Kay Kay Menon and Sikandar Kher in significant roles. “Citadel: Honey Bunny” premiered on Prime Video India on November 7.

Recently, Saqib’s sister and actress Huma Qureshi posted two pictures of her baby brother and praised him. Qureshi wrote, “Photo 1 - I remember the day you shaved your head and sent me this photo after your look test in Serbia.”

She added, “All I want to say is – Saq, you make me proud every day, of the actor you are and the man you are becoming… love you, my baby brother. Btw, have you guys seen the last episode of #CitadelHoneyBunny?? @saqibsaleem is on fire. Photo 2 – Can someone please tell me if that child is fine?”

