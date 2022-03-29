Saqib Saleem wraps up 'Crackdown' Season 2

Mumbai, March 29 Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem has finished shooting for the second season of Apoorva Lakhia's espionage thriller series 'Crackdown'. The shoot recently concluded in Jammu & Kashmir.

The show with a suspenseful storyline at its core and power-packed performances, is expected to hit the digital screens in 2022. Commenting on the development, Saqib says, "I am extremely grateful that I got to bring Riyaaz Pathan to the digital screens. The team of the series synergised wonderfully and we were able to successfully finish the shoot in time."

For him, living this character and playing him for the camera was a very fulfilling experience, something that he thoroughly enjoyed, "The journey of being Riyaaz through training and prep and embodying him before the camera was super fulfilling. I'm looking forward to its release. I hope to entertain the audience in a way that gets them to watch the series again."

The series also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohammed Iqbal Khan, Ankur Bhatia, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa and Ekavali Khanna in pivotal roles.

Apart from the series, Saqib Saleem will be also seen in the horror comedy 'Kakuda' along with to Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh and is awaiting the release of first his production 'Double XL', which stars Sonakshi Sinha and his sibling Huma Qureshi.

