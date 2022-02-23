Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor's name surface in Sukesh Chandrasekhar's extortion case

After Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, three more Bollywood actresses' names have surfaced in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's extortion case. Reportedly, the Enforcement Directorate's probe has revealed Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar names linked to the case. According to a report on India Today, ED investigations have revealed that Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly used extorted money to send gifts to Sara, Janhvi and Bhumi. According to a India Today report, Sukesh targeted Sara Ali Khan in May 2021. He introduced himself to the actor by texting her on WhatsApp message on May 21, 2021 as Suraj Reddy.He also mentioned that his CEO Mrs Irani had tried to contact her. Mrs Irani is an associate of Sukesh Chandrashekhar whose job was to convince actors to meet the conman. Pinky Irani is the one who introduced Sukesh to Jacqueline Fernandez.As Suraj Reddy, Sukesh kept sending messages to Sara Ali Khan and insisted on showering her with gifts.

Sara was questioned by ED officials regarding the gifts. In a letter to the probe agency dated January 14, 2022, the actor told investigators that she constantly refused Sukesh’s offer. Sara also told the ED that after refusing Sukesh alias Suraj on multiple occasions, she agreed to receive a box of chocolates from him. Later, Sukesh sent her a Franck Muller watch along with the chocolates in a bid to befriend her, sources added. Franck Muller is a luxury brand whose watches retail for lakhs of rupees in India.

The report also states that Janhvi Kapoor was also targeted by Sukesh through his wife Leena Maria Paul. The conman allegedly gifted items worth over Rs 18 lakh was given to Janhvi. This is the same money which Sukesh extorted from Aditi Singh.Leena Maria Paul approached Janhvi as the owner of a salon called Nail Artistry and invited her for the opening of a her salon in Bengaluru on July 19, 2021.Unaware of Sukesh and Leena's backgrounds, Janhvi inaugurated the salon in Bengaluru and received payment to the tune of Rs. 18.94 lakh as professional fees in her bank account. Janhvi also told the ED that apart from money, she was gifted a Christian Dior tote bag by Leena’s mother on the day of the event. The actor submitted her bank account details before the ED along with her statement. Sukesh Chandrashekhar, 32, is now in Delhi's Tihar Jail for allegedly extorting Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of the owner of Ranbaxy. Posing as an officer -- sometimes as Law Secretary, Home Secretary, representative of Home Minister Amit Shah, and representative of Prime Minister's Office -- he extorted Rs 215 crore from Aditi Singh on the pretext of helping her husband get out of jail.