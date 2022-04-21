Sara Ali Khan gets manhandled by photographers, shocking video goes viral!

Sara Ali Khan shares a sweet bond with the paparazzi and the Kedarnath actress is often spotted greeting them with her trademark ‘namaste’. However, the Atrangi Re star got angry after a paparazzo pushed her in an attempt to take her picture. She then refused to pose for pictures. “Nahi. Aaplog dhakka maarte rehte ho (No, you guys keep pushing)," Sara was heard saying while she shook her head and got into the car. While in her car, the actress waved and smiled for the cameras.Fans took the comments section of a paparazzo’s video featuring a snippet of the incident and praised her for handling the situation well. “She’s so sweet honestly…she got pushed but still politely refused," a fan said.

“She’s such a sweetheart. The way she reacted so politely despite being pushed by that pap," added another.Last week, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan was manhandled by the paparazzi. Ibrahim was spotted with his boy gang in Mumbai by the paparazzi. While Ibrahim tried to make his way to his car, a cameraman grabbed his arm from behind for a photo. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting for ‘Gaslight’. Directed by Pawan Kriplani, this film features Vikrant Massey as the lead opposite Sara. Apart from this, Sara will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's next untitled venture, wherein she is paired opposite Vicky Kaushal.