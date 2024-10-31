Sara Ali Khan proves she's a big-time foodie as she celebrates Diwali with good food during Kedarnath trip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Sara Ali Khan, who is often known for her love for food and travelling, treated fans to pictures and videos from her recent visit to Kedarnath. The actress, who is a big-time foodie, gave fans a glimpse of the delicious meals she enjoyed during the trip.

Sara took to her Instagram account on Thursday and shared a compilation of videos where she could be seen indulging in various dishes. One clip showed her happily enjoying a traditional Indian food that included jalebi, paneer bhurji, tandoori roti and more. Another video showed Sara enjoying South Indian food in her room, while she was also seen savouring desserts in one of the clips.

Sara also added a clip, where she can be seen at a stall, asking if they had tea, showing that she's a true chai lover as well.

Along with the post, Sara also wished fans a Happy Diwali in her caption.

"Happy Diwali. Wishing you joy, prosperity, bliss, and health - which for me is basically good food. So don't be rude. Just give me my food. Thank you kindly don't intrude," read the caption of her post.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is set to share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in an upcoming untitled action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Apart from this, Sara will be seen in 'Metro...In Dino', which is directed by Anurag Basu.

