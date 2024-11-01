Sara Ali Khan shares adorable pics with brother Ibrahim, calls him her "Brother Jaan"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Sara Ali Khan, who shares a very close bond with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, treated fans to a glimpse of their Diwali celebration.

The actress took to Instagram on Friday to share a series of fun pictures with Ibrahim, along with a sweet message dedicated to her "Brother Jaan."

In the pictures, the sibling duo looks adorable together. The first picture shows the two smiling brightly as they pose for the camera. Another picture shows Ibrahim acting as if he's scolding Sara, while she listens with a mischievous smile.

However, it was her caption, that was the highlight of the post where she expressed her bond with her brother.

"Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham With my Brother Jaan it's always fun Kabhi laughter & sometimes he'll scold And Appa Jaan will do as she's told" read her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is set to share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in an upcoming untitled action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. They are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Apart from this, Sara will be seen in 'Metro...In Dino', which is directed by Anurag Basu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor