Sara Ali Khan to star in a patriotic movie based on 1942 Quit India movement

Actor Sara Ali Khan has reportedly bagged her next movie based on the famous 1942 Quit India movement as per Pinkvilla report. The report further adds, that the movie will be bankrolled under the banner of Dharma Productions. However, the production house has not issued any official statement announcing the same.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled with Vicky Kaushal. On January 27, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal wrapped up the shooting for the film. Sara Ali Khan shared a lengthy note on social media to thank the makers of the movie. For director Laxman Utekar, the youngster wrote, “It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. ”She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Aanand L Rai's Nakhrewali in her kitty. Sara was last seen in Antrangi Re which starred Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in key roles.

