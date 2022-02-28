Sara Khan, Saisha Shinde, Tehseen Poonawalla to enter 'Lock Upp'

Mumbai, Feb 28 Popular television actress Sara Khan, transwoman Saisha Shinde Tehseen Poonawalla all are set to be seen on the show 'Lock Upp'.

The show, hosted by Kangana Ranaut will have celebs and people from all walks of life fighting for basic amenities to win the game. There will be 13 contestants.

Kangana introduced the contestants on the show and questioned them for different charges for which they are being locked up in her jail.

Few names include Nisha Rawal, Munawar Faruqui, Poonam Pandey, Karanvir Bohra, Babita Phogat.

Here we take a look at who all are joining the show.

Kaaranvir Bohra is a noted television actor who has done more than 10 reality shows. He is roped in the show for being an experienced reality show loser and considers himself a juggler.

Another contestant is Nisha Rawal, a famous television actress who accused her husband of domestic violence.

Actress Sara Khan is also being locked up for controversies surrounding her. She is blamed for making her real life a reel life. She got married to Ali Merchant but that was all for publicity.

Another personality who will be on the show is Saisha Shinde, formerly known as Swapnil Shinde, fashion designer. Saisha came out as a transwoman early in 2021.

Swami Chakrapani is a godman and is being locked up for misleading people by forcing his solutions on them.

Payal Rohatgi, a famous Tv actress who is very vocal about her opinions on social media will also be jailed. She is imprisoned for being a parasite who digs into the controversies of others to keep her alive.

On the other hand, Shivam Sharma, who is an influencer and runner up of a youth reality show is accused of being overconfident and never stops talking about his career. He will also be locked up.

Siddharth Sharma is a television actor well known for his character in 'Puncch Beat' is also set to join the show.

Anjali Arora with more than 10 million followers is also being jailed.

Tehseen Poonawalla is a political analyst who is very vocal about his political ideologies and he is a columnist too.

Munawar Faruqui, who is a Stand Up Comedian who was jailed because of his stand up acts. Munawar has been accused of hurting religious sentiments of many people.

The other contestant is a well-known Indian model and actress Poonam Pandey, who has been blamed for making adult films and promoting them.

While Babita Phogat, a Commonwealth Games-winning wrestler and a politician. Babita is blamed by Kangana during the show for using her mind wisely in the wrestling ring but not in politics.

'Lock Upp' streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor