Sara Landry to perform at Sunburn Festival 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 : American DJ Sara Landry has joined David Guetta as the second headliner of Sunburn Festival 2025.

This will be Sara Landry's first-ever appearance in India and at Sunburn Festival.

On having Sara as one of the main headliners at EDM festival, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, in a press note said, "Sara Landry represents a new wave of electronic music that is taking over the world and her inclusion at Sunburn Festival 2025 reflects the diversity, depth and future of the global scene. Her debut at our festival is going to be unlike anything we've experienced before. With David Guetta and Sara Landry already on board, this year's lineup is shaping up to be our most eclectic and unforgettable yet."

Sunburn, traditionally held in Goa, is all set to be conducted in Mumbai.

The 3-day gala will take place on December 19, 20 and 21.

Launched in 2007, Sunburn was originally held in Vagator, Goa. Later, it shifted to Pune from 2016 to 2018 before returning to Goa. And now, fans will witness the new edition in Mumbai. In recent years, the festival, long associated with Goa, has faced growing public backlash and increasing bureaucratic challenges.

