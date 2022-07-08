Sara shares her 'keeping up with the Pataudi's' moment

Mumbai, July 8 Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared pictures of her bonding with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, actor-father Saif Ali Khan and the youngest member of the Pataudi clan, Jeh.

Sara is currently in London holidaying with her family. She took to Instagram where she shared a gamut of pictures featuring Ibrahim, Saif and Jeh. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are absent in the pictures.

Sara captioned the image: "Keeping up with the Pataudi's."

On the work front, Sara was last seen on screen in Aanand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re'. She will next be seen in 'Gaslight', which also stars Vikrant Massey. She also has filmmaker Laxman Utekar's untitled project with Vicky Kaushal.

