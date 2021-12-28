Sara shares her parents reaction to her film Atrangi Re, says 'I have made both mom and dad cry'

Sara Ali Khan rocked in Atrangi Re, it was clearly visible that the whole story was revolving around her character Rinku. And no doubt Sara just nailed it, it was clearly seen how much effort she put in the movie. The actress also did many promotions and interviews for Atrangi Re and shared several experiences of her life.

Now in her recent interview, she revealed her parents' reaction to her movie, she said "I think mom is very emotional and will always be. And, my father is a very strong and sophisticated gentleman. But I do know that I have made both mom and dad cry. It is weird to feel that sense of accomplishment that your parents are proud of you."



She also told her brother Ibrahim's reaction to the film, "Even my brother Ibrahim's reaction. Our equation is about playing around and we keep kidding with each other - from college until now, I am his golu molu sister. But now, he is saying that he is proud of me or that's my sister, and he is telling this to others too. So, I feel very happy," Sara said.

Anand L Rai's Atrangi Re is now streaming on the OTT platform Disney+Hostar. The movie revolves around the story of a girl Rinku who always lives in imagination, and Vishu her husband helps her to get out of it. The film stars Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush in the leading roles.



