Sara Tendulkar shares pictures from 27th birthday celebrations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara, who recently turned 27, shared pictures from her birthday celebrations.

The most adorable snap is likely to be the one in which Sara can be seen sitting adorably with her mom Anjali.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

"season 27, episode 1," she captioned the post.

In no time, netizens chimed in the comment section and dropped heartfelt reactions.

"Adorable pictures," a social media user commented.

"The first pic has my whole heart (the most perfect picture)," another user wrote.

On Sara's birthday, Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to wish his daughter Sara 'happy birthday' with a heartfelt post.

He posted, "From a tiny wonder to a wonderful woman, you've always made me wonder how lucky I am to have you in my life. You make my heart swell with love each day. Happy birthday, Sara"

Sara completed her schooling from Mumbai, and got her master's degree from University College London. She is one of the most popular star kids. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor