'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay dies in road accident, co-stars mourn demise

Mumbai, May 24 Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyay, who played the role of Jasmine in the iconic show 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' has died in a road accident.

Vaibhavi's co-actors Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah, Deven Bhojani and J.D. Majethia have mourned her death.

Taking to Twitter, Satish wrote: "Vaibhavi Upadhyay, aka Jasmin in our serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai a fine actor and a colleague left for heavenly abode yday. The whole SvS team is in a shock."

J.D Majethia took to his Instagram stories, where he mentioned that she passed away in a road accident in the North.

"Unbelievable that life can be so unpredictable. A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay very popularly known as " jasmine " of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north and the family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. Rest in peace Vaibhavi."

He also shared her cremation details, which will take place on Wednesday in Borivali West.

Rupali, who played Monisha in the teleserial, shared a picture of the actor and wrote in her story on Instagram.

"Gone too soon Vaibhavi" she tweeted her tributes, quoting Deven's post for Vaishnavi. "This is not fair, gone too soon," Rupali tweeted late Tuesday.

Actor Deven Bhojani wrote on Twitter: "Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as Jasmine of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor