Sarah Gadon all set to star opposite Mae Martin in 'Wayward'

Washington [US], June 4 : Actor Sarah Gadon, who is known for the biographical sports drama film 'Ferrari', is all set to star opposite Mae Martin in the upcoming limited series 'Wayward', according to Deadline.

The eight-episode series, created by Martin, is a thriller set in a bucolic but sinister town that explores the insidious underbelly of the "troubled teen industry" and the eternal struggle between one generation and the next.

Gadon is thought to be playing Alex Dempsey's (Martin) supportive yet independent partner Laura. In addition to Martin, Gadon joins the recently cast Brandon Jay McLaren.

Martin works as a co-showrunner with Ryan Scott, who is also an executive producer. Ben Farrell, Hannah Mackay, Jennifer Kawaja, and Bruno Dube serve as executive producers through their company Objective Fiction. Sphere Media is the producer.

This marks Gadon's return to Netflix where she headlined another Canadian limited series, Alias Grace. She recently had a lead role in Michael Mann's film Ferrari opposite Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz.

Gadon will next be seen in the Kogonada film Big Bold Beautiful Journey, headlined by Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor