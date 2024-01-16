Sarah Snook gives shoutout to her daughter post her Emmy win

Los Angeles [US], January 16 : Sarah Snook, who played the role of Shiv Roy on the hit series 'Succession', won an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Snook credited her baby girl - whom she and her husband Dave Lawson welcomed last year - for her best performance during her address, reported People.

The actress stated, referring to her kid as her "biggest thank you," that the shoutout was intended for someone who wouldn't understand what she was saying right now.

"It's very easy to act when you're pregnant because you've got hormones raging. It was more that the proximity of her life growing inside me gave me the strength to do this and this performance, and I love you so much," Snook added. "And it's all for you from here on out. Thank you."

For the last season of Succession, which saw Logan Roy (Brian Cox) pass away, leaving the future of the Roy family and the ownership of Waystar Royco uncertain, Snook made a comeback as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy. At the end of the show, Matthew Macfadyen's character Tom Wambsgans took over as the new CEO of the corporation.

Following the series finale, the actress reflected on saying goodbye after four seasons: "It's hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with ... it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all ... so that makes me grateful."

"To have been blessed to join this crazy adventure of a show will be a career highlight, which will no doubt be hard to top," she continued on Instagram.

"I am so, so proud and humbled by everyone's hard work season after season: we all set the bar high for each other, then exceeded it and excelled, in every department. The friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one-liners, the early mornings, the last-minute changes, all the highs and lows: I'm going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I'm proud to have worked alongside them, it's the people I will miss most of all."

She concluded, "I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support."

Succession dominated these year's Emmy nominations with a whopping 27 nods.

