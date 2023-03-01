Sargun Mehta, Gippy Grewal announce their new film 'Jatt Nu Chudail Takri'

Get ready to have loads of fun as Punjabi actors Sargun Mehta and Gippy Grewal are coming up with a film titled 'Jatt Nu Chudail Takri'.

On Tuesday, the actors took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared information about the film with their fans and followers.

Written by Amberdeep Singh and directed by Vikas Vashisht, 'Jatt Nu Chudail Takri' is set to release on October 13, 2023.

Sharing the film's poster, Sargun wrote, "Jaani x sargun x arvindr khaira PRESENTS JATT NUU CHUDAIL TAKRI on 13th october 2023."

The title and poster of the film is giving strong hints that this film is going to be a horror comedy.

Also, as revealed by Gippy Grewal in the caption of the announcement post, Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri will mark a massive collaboration of Sargun, Jaani and Arvindr Khaira.

Fans became extremely excited after knowing about 'Jatt Nu Chudail Takri'.

Reacting to the announcement, a social media user commented, "Woah...super excited."

Another one wrote, "Best wishes to the whole team."

Sargun and Gippy have earlier worked together in 'Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh'.

