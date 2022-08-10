Sasikumar congratulates Bhavani Devi for winning Fencing gold in CWG

Chennai, Aug 10 Actor and director Sasikumar on Wednesday congratulated fencing champion Bhavani Devi for having won a gold at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games.

Taking to Twitter, actor Sasikumar, who directed the Tamil cult classic, 'Subramaniapuram', wrote: "Congrats Bhavani Devi! Individual gold at the Commonwealth Championship 2022 London (in) Fencing." Bhavani Devi shot to limelight last year after she did India proud by becoming the first Indian to qualify for the Olympics in the sport of fencing.

Not many know that Sasikumar had expressed delight at Chadalavada Anandha Sundhararamana Bhavani Devi becoming the first ever fencer from the country to qualify for the Olympics as he had supported the girl by providing her financial assistance at one point in time.

Bhavani, who hails from a middle-class family in Washermanpet in Chennai, had seven years ago approached the actor for funds to help her train and participate in a fencing competition in Italy. Sasikumar had then supported the girl by providing her a sum of Rs two lakhs.

Several years later, Bhavani continues to make the country proud by winning medals in the sport of fencing in the international circuit.

