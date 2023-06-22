'Satyaprem Ki Katha': Everything you need to know about Kartik-Kiara starrer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently busy promoting their upcoming romantic musical drama film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

The film marks Kartik and Kiara's second collaboration after their blockbuster horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Makers of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has unveiled the official trailer and 4 songs of the film, which received a good response from the audience.

The trailer introduces us to Kartik as SatyaPrem and Kiara as Katha. Kartik is seen pursuing Kiara for marriage as he tries to impress her. The duo gets married. After that, Kiara and Kartik have many difficult experiences together.

Talking about the songs of the film, the makers first unveiled the romantic track 'Naseeb Se'. Composed by Payal Dev, the song has been sung beautifully by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics are by AM Turaz.

The mesmerizing visuals and melody are guaranteed to captivate the audience. The song showcases the chemistry of Kartik and Kiara as they usher the season of love back to the theatres after a long time.

Post that, the makers released the romantic track 'Aaj Ke Baad', sung by Manan Bhardwaj and Tulsi Kumar. The song has been received well by the audience.

'Gujju Pataka' and 'Sun Sajni' were the third and the fourth songs of the film.

Recently, at the launch of the Garba song 'Sun Sajni', Kartik said it was one movie in which he has felt proud at every stage from the narration of the script to the final filming.

He said, "Creative discussions and all take place because the film is extremely precious for us. I think in my entire career I haven't ever been this involved in a film as much as I have been in Satyaprem Ki Katha because I really believe in the subject and I feel proud to be a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha. I think in my filmography maybe this is one film in which I have felt proud in every frame of the film, which i don't know why but on a story level and from the beginning, the first day, when the first narration happened until now when we are on the stage i still have that proud feeling."

Kartik added, "We get attached to things and that causes agreements and disagreements, in somethings it happens a lot when you are really attached to something, you feel like this is precious and this should be presented in the best way possible. We all are attached to this film, and that is unreal. And I think you find it with a lot of difficulties what we have found with Satyaprem Ki Katha".

'Sun Sajni' gives a glimpse into the grand Garba celebration song. This will be the first time where the viewers will see Kartik and Kiara performing garba and one cannot miss out on their sizzling chemistry in this dance number.

'Sun Sajni' is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa while the music is composed by Meet Bros. The lyrics are by Kumaar.

The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.

Apart from this, Kartik will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next 'Captain India' and in Kabir Khan's next untitled project.

Kiara, on the other hand, will also be seen in director Shankar's next, 'Game Changer', opposite actor Ram Charan. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

